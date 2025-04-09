Why 49ers select Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen in Matt Maiocco's NFL mock draft 5.0

The 49ers’ draft history under general manager John Lynch has included some misses with their top picks and some incredible finds deeper into the three-day event.

This year, there is not much room for error.

“We got 11 draft choices, and we got to make them count,” Lynch said at the recent NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I think probably more so than in the recent past, there are slots we have to fill. That’s both daunting but it’s also invigorating and exciting.”

The 49ers have mostly built their nucleus through the draft, landing Pro Bowl players, such as tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner and quarterback Brock Purdy after the first two rounds.

Aside from edge rusher Nick Bosa and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers have not had much success in the first round. The team missed badly on quarterback Trey Lance, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, defensive end Solomon Thomas and linebacker Reuben Foster.

This year, the 49ers need their early picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to pay immediate dividends. And that begins with the No. 11 overall selection.

Here is NBC Sports Bay Area's Mock Draft, 5.0, as the 49ers look to add pieces to their shockingly thin defensive line:

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Ward might not be the best player in this draft, but it looks as if he is the only pick for the Titans.

2. Cleveland Browns: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

All the vibes seem to point toward the Browns passing on the next QB. That’s why they select a pass-rusher to pair with Myles Garrett.

3. New York Giants: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

With veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the team, the Giants go with the ultra-versatile Hunter.

4. New England Patriots: OT Armand Membou, Missouri

The Patriots have their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. Now, they provide him with a talented bodyguard.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Mason Graham, Michigan

The Jaguars’ new head coach, Liam Coen, can take care of the offense. What this team needs is to bolster the other side of the ball.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Pete Carroll makes it a priority to control the game with the help of a game-changing, do-everything running back.

7. New York Jets: OT Will Campbell, LSU

Some might say taking an offensive tackle with short arms is a reach (get it?), but Campbell is too skilled to pass up.

8. Carolina Panthers: Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia

The Panthers add a versatile front-seven player who can play linebacker on base downs and rush the passer in nickel situations.

9. New Orleans Saints: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

There was at least some thought at the NFL Annual Meeting that Sanders might take a tumble that does not even end here. We shall see. . .

10. Chicago Bears: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

The Bears have already remade their offensive line. Now, they get a reliable, versatile target who quickly becomes a favorite of Caleb Williams.

11. San Francisco 49ers: DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

This is where the board and need could match up for the 49ers.

The 49ers’ starting defensive tackles to open last season were Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins. Now, both are gone and San Francisco has some holes to fill along their defensive line.

Nolen (6-foot-4, 296 pounds) is an explosive defensive tackle who is at his best getting up the field and into the offensive backfield. He had 6.5 sacks last season and 14 tackles for loss.

This @FieldYates breakdown of DT Walter Nolen has my attention



Rankings:

🔹PFF: 23rd ovr

🔹ESPN: 26th ovr

🔹Jeremiah: 28th ovr



“He is the most explosive, forceful interior rusher in this entire draft class. He has BULLY power” #NFLDraft2025 pic.twitter.com/caRPSRiiJ8 — Hogg (@HoggNFL) April 4, 2025

There might be a boom-or-bust element initially, as Nolen can make big plays. But he will have to be coached up to avoid getting out of his gap and allowing yards on inside runs.

The 49ers must add multiple defensive linemen in this draft, and the safe play is to check that box once they go on the clock for the first time.

Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen wants to be the next @AaronDonald97.



So it's only fitting he got a message from Donald himself 🫶



📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2c2zWorBgL — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2025

12. Dallas Cowboys: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Since Ezekiel Elliott ran out of gas, Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle were OK. But now, they’re both gone, too.

13. Miami Dolphins: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

The versatile, ball-hawking Barron gives the Dolphins plenty of options to play every position in the secondary.

14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Loveland is a threat in the passing game to keep defenses from focusing solely on running back Jonathan Taylor.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Edge Mike Green, Marshall

His wide array of pass-rush moves will play well on a defense that needs a major upgrade.

16. Arizona Cardinals: OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

His final year was not as dominant as expected, but he still rates as a mid-first-round selection.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

With all the measurables, Emmanwori moves well past Malaki Starks to be the top safety in the draft class.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

Mykel visited the 49ers this week, so he’s on John Lynch’s radar. Instead, he goes to another NFC West team.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Aside from Hunter, a potential two-way star, the first true receiver off the board starts a mini-run at the position.

20. Denver Broncos: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

At 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, he provides a big target and great catch radius for young franchise quarterback Bo Nix.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Jaxon Dart, Mississippi

The Steelers' quarterbacks right now are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Need we say more?

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart is a defensive lineman out of central casting. All he was lacking in college was the stats to prove it.

23. Green Bay Packers: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Three words: Professional wide receiver.

24. Minnesota Vikings: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Injuries cut into his final college season and pre-draft workouts. If he can stay healthy, the Vikings will be rewarded.

25. Houston Texans: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

The Texans would consider themselves fortunate if one of the stars of the pre-draft process is still available right here.

26. Los Angeles Rams: G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

After years of focusing on the defensive line, it’s time for the Rams to address their weaknesses up front on offense.

27. Baltimore Ravens: DE James Pearce, Tennessee

Pearce did not progress as expected throughout his college career, but there’s plenty here for the Ravens to develop.

28. Detroit Lions: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

The Lions need to add to their rotation on the defensive front, and Harmon is a nice fit with his ability to get into the backfield.

29. Washington Commanders: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

The Commanders decide to go big with their first-round selection to beef up the interior of their D-line.

30. Buffalo Bills: Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

The Bills need to find someone to replace the production they hoped Von Miller would provide.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

The Chiefs have a need for speed, and Hairston ran faster than anyone else at the NFL Scouting Combine.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

The Eagles’ roster is in a spot where they can take a little bit of a risk with Campbell, who is recovering from recent shoulder surgery.

New additions

G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State; Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Dropped out

S Malaki Starks, Georgia; OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

