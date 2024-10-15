Report: 49ers sign second-year kicker Carlson to practice squad

The 49ers have found a temporary solution at kicker ... again.

After Matthew Wright, who was filling in for an injured Jake Moody, sustained his own injury during San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday, the 49ers signed second-year kicker Anders Carlson to their practice squad, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein reported Tuesday, citing a source.

San Francisco #49ers are signing former #Packers K Anders Carlson to their practice squad, source said. Niners adding some insurance after Matthew Wright injured his shoulder last week. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) October 15, 2024

Carlson, the brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, was a Green Bay Packers sixth-round pick last year, but after an inconsistent rookie season, he was waived entering the 2024 season.

Most notably to San Francisco, Carlson missed a crucial 41-yard field goal against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round last season that would have given the Packers a seven-point lead with 6:18 left in the game. Christian McCaffrey's subsequent touchdown would have tied the game, but because of Green Bay's missed field goal and Jordan Love's final-drive interception, the 49ers escaped with a narrow 24-21 victory.

Carlson, 26, was 27-of-33 on field goals and 34-of-39 on extra points in 2023.

Wright is dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained while making a tackle against Seattle, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source, that the MRI came back negative and Wright is expected to be good to go against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Moody also was injured by making a tackle the previous week, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks.

