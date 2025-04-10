Why Michigan's Graham at No. 11 would be 49ers' perfect draft scenario

The 49ers’ biggest roster hole to fill is defensive tackle.

Two weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft, Michigan’s Mason Graham is considered the top prospect among a large group of defensive tackles who figure to find their way onto professional rosters.

Although commonly viewed as a top-10 draft prospect, it remains a remote possibility he still could be available when the 49ers go on the clock with the No. 11 overall pick.

That scenario would seem to present the 49ers with a perfect setup to fill their most urgent need with the best player available.

“I feel like I've put in a lot of hard work,” Graham said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I've been coached really well. All throughout high school and college, put in the extra time, put in the extra work, try to perfect and do the best player I could for my teammates.”

Graham (6-foot-3 1/2, 296 pounds) was chosen as a first-team All-American after his final college season. He started 12 games and registered 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

“I pride myself on playing the run and the pass because I feel like that's what a complete D-lineman does,” Graham said. “But, obviously, rushing the passer, I feel like I'm really good at, too.

“I can run through guys or I can be a finesse guy too at the same time.”

Graham is a technician at defensive tackle whose background as a wrestler has assisted him in using leverage and angles to be a disruptive force.

“He’s one of the most consistent players in the draft class,” NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah wrote of Graham.

“Against the run, he has an impressive short-area burst to attack blockers. He excels in block destruction. He stacks, finds the ball, chucks blockers to the side and collects tackles.”

The 49ers return defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, who started 13 games last season. Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins were salary-cap casualties this offseason, leaving the 49ers with significant holes to fill on the interior of their defensive line.

“I feel like I affect every snap, run or pass,” Graham said. “I feel like I'm a dominant player, one of the most dominant players in this class.”

If Graham is chosen within the top 10, the next-best defensive tackles the 49ers could consider with their first-round selection are Walter Nolen (Ole Miss), Derrick Harmon (Oregon) and Graham’s Michigan teammate, 331-pound Kenneth Grant.

