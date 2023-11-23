Warriors coach Steve Kerr rips Suns' ‘techno club music' after loss

From over-fouling to the officiating to Chris Paul's ejection, Steve Kerr wasn't happy with how things played out in the Warriors' 123-115 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

But something else non-basketball related irritated the Warriors coach.

"In this building, you can't hear anything because it's like a club, it's like a South Beach club out there," Kerr told reporters after the game. "What are we doing?"

The room filled with nervous laughter, but Kerr wasn't kidding.

"I'm being dead serious," Kerr continued. "I couldn't hear anything out there. The whole game is just thumping, techno club music. Can we just have a basketball game anymore? What the hell?"

Steve Kerr was not a fan of the blaring club music in the Suns' arena 😅 pic.twitter.com/kkhP02Fbj8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2023

Upbeat music wasn't the only distraction inside Footprint Center, though.

Paul's first game back in Phoenix against the Suns was short-lived. The veteran point guard was ejected just before halftime by referee Scott Foster for a foul on Kevin Durant. A few moments later, Paul was given a second technical foul and ejected from the game.

Kerr also picked up a tech amid all the chaos.

The Warriors' late comeback rally came up just short and the team fell to 7-9 on the season, 11th in the Western Conference.

