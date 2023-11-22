Warriors' CP3 ejected by Scott Foster in first game back in Phoenix

Chris Paul's first game back in Phoenix against the Suns was memorable for all the wrong reasons.
Paul was ejected from Wednesday night's game just before halftime by his longtime nemesis, referee Scott Foster.
After Foster whistled Paul for a foul on former Suns teammate Kevin Durant, the veteran official assessed a technical foul on the Warriors' point guard.
A moment later, Paul was given a second technical foul and promptly sent to the locker room with 23.2 seconds remaining in the first half.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr even picked up a technical foul during the sequence.
Devin Booker made all three free throws as the Suns capped a 37-16 second quarter to take a 63-47 lead into the halftime locker.
The 38-year-old finished with six points, six assists, two rebounds and one turnover in 17 minutes of action on Wednesday.
Paul spent the last three seasons in Phoenix before he was traded twice this past offseason, ultimately ending up in Golden State.
Paul's previous teams didn't have a stellar record in games officiated by Foster, and barring a massive Warriors' second-half comeback, that trend will continue Wednesday.