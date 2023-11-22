CP3 calls Foster ejection ‘personal' after Warriors' loss to Suns

The infamous rivalry between Warriors guard Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster took another turn Wednesday at Footprint Center.

Foster ejected Paul late in the second quarter of Golden State’s 123-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

“It’s personal,” Paul told reporters after the game. “We had a situation some years ago, and it’s personal. The league knows, everybody knows. There’s been a meeting and all that. It’s just a situation with my son.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“… I’m OK with a ref talking, saying whatever. Just don’t use a tech to get your point across. I’ve got to do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. That’s that.”

"It's personal."



— Chris Paul on his issue with Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/iHDecyIW0f — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2023

When asked to elaborate about comments regarding the “situation with his son,” Paul said he met with Foster, his dad, former NBA coach Doc Rivers and former NBA referee Bob Delaney at some point over his six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers about an incident between the two parties.

“It was a whole thing man, but it’s still been a thing for a while,” Paul said. “I’m not saying nothing to get fined, though.”

The two have a long, infamous history on the court together. Paul’s teams are 3-17 in playoff games that Foster officiates, a record which included a run of 13 straight losses.

Paul’s ejection Wednesday night all started when he began chatting with Foster during a pair of free-throw attempts by Suns forward Kevin Durant. Foster issued Paul a technical foul, but the Warriors veteran continued talking and was awarded with a second technical foul and an ejection from the game.

“I didn’t think Chris deserved to be ejected,” coach Steve Kerr said after the loss. “The first tech? Absolutely. But I thought the second one was unnecessary. Everybody gets frustrated out there. But that’s up to the official.”

Unfortunately for Paul and the Warriors, it’s not the last time they’ll see Foster officiating a game this season. The veteran guard even made a prediction for a future encounter with his referee nemesis.

“I’m sure I’ll see him in a Game 7 soon,” Paul said. “It’s how it always works out with him.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast