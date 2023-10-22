Hertl stunned by Sharks' failure to ‘protect' Blackwood after slam

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

NASHVILLE – At the outset of training camp, there was so much emphasis by the Sharks to have a better start to this campaign after beginning last season 0-5-0.

The Sharks now are 0-4-1 this season after dropping a 5-1 decision to the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tomas Hertl scored the Sharks’ lone goal, but he wasn’t celebrating. Instead, after the game, the alternate captain was hot at his teammates for letting Filip Forsberg body slam Sharks goalie Mackenzie Blackwood late in the game without any repercussions.

Here's the Forsberg body slam of Blackwood that got Hertl & Quinn so riled up at #SJSharks for not standing up for their goalie.



Full quotes & video here --> https://t.co/cDliQGR2R3 pic.twitter.com/FCVY7sV5Xh — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 22, 2023

Forsberg (No. 9) literally jumps on a loose puck after Blackwood was clipped by Roman Josi (No. 59). In Forsberg’s defense, he’s already in the air when the whistle is blown. The goal would be called back for goalie interference.

However, what galled Hertl and Sharks coach David Quinn was more that Forsberg could get away with this affront without nary a protest. Forsberg's ex-teammate Matt Benning, alternate captain Mario Ferraro, Kevin Labanc, Jacob Peterson, and William Eklund were just milling about the scene.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast