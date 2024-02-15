Sharks shut out for eighth time this season in loss to Jets

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Guess the San Jose Sharks’ offense is still on vacation.

Two weeks after their last game on Jan. 31, the Sharks got shut out for the eighth time this season, 1-0 against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Center.

“It looked like we tried to do the right thing, but we just weren’t, our timing was off, for sure,” San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn said. “Obviously, Kaapo played well, but we just weren’t efficient with the puck.”

Indeed, Kaapo Kahkonen made the game closer than it should have been, turning back 38 shots. Meanwhile, San Jose mustered just 17 shots on All-World goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

These weren’t easy shots for Kahkonen either – per SPORTLOGiQ, the Jets had 20 High-Danger Chances in All Situations, while the Sharks managed just six.

“He showed up, he did his job,” Kunin said of a goalie who’s top-five in the NHL in High-Danger Save %.

