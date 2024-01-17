Sharks announce plans to retire Jumbo's No. 19 jersey next season

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Patrick Marleau is getting some company.

The Sharks announced Wednesday that they will retire Joe Thornton’s No. 19 jersey during the 2024-25 NHL season.

The date of the jersey retirement ceremony still is TBA.

Thornton's will be the second Sharks jersey to be retired at SAP Center, following Marleau’s No. 12, which was retired last year.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to play in the National Hockey League for 24 seasons,” Thornton said in a team press release. “But when I came to San Jose, it felt like I was truly home. I fell in love with the area and the people, and I had the best years of my career wearing the Sharks crest. I want to thank [owner] Hasso Plattner, the Sharks organization, my teammates, our fans and especially my family for all their support over my career. I am humbled by this recognition, which is a reflection of all of those great teams we had in San Jose during my time there.”

