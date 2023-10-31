What's next for Jumbo? Marleau, others discuss future of Sharks icon

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

What’s next for Jumbo?

Former Sharks star forward Joe Thornton officially announced his retirement from the NHL on Saturday.

That closed the curtain on a spectacular 24-year career with 15 seasons spent in San Jose. Thornton scored 1,055 of his 1,539 career points in teal, and his time in San Jose was highlighted by winning the 2006 Hart Trophy and leading the franchise to their first and only Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016.

“Being able to call Jumbo a friend and a teammate has been an honor. The game is better because he brought so much life to it,” Patrick Marleau, who played from 2005 to 2017 and from 2019 to 2020 with Thornton, said about his friend’s retirement. “It’s going to be exciting to see what he does next, because Jumbo is never idle.”

