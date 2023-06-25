Karlsson reveals ‘open-minded' outlook on possible Sharks trade

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

NASHVILLE – Erik Karlsson loves it in San Jose.

But the Sharks are four years and running out of the Stanley Cup playoffs and are at the beginning of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Karlsson isn’t getting any younger.

So a trade is on the way if the Sharks can find a taker for a large portion of Karlsson’s massive remaining contract, they can get an acceptable return, and if the likely 2023 Norris Trophy winner, who has a No-Movement Clause in his deal, signs off on his new destination.

“Time is running out. I played with too many guys throughout my career, amazing players and should be winners and should have won, that never did. I don’t want to be that guy. I want to win. That’s not to say I’m going to win, right? I want an opportunity to win,” Karlsson said Sunday from Bridgestone Arena, a day before the NHL Awards.

