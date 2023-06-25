Trending
Karlsson reveals ‘open-minded' outlook on possible Sharks trade

By Sheng Peng

NASHVILLE – Erik Karlsson loves it in San Jose.

But the Sharks are four years and running out of the Stanley Cup playoffs and are at the beginning of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Karlsson isn’t getting any younger.

So a trade is on the way if the Sharks can find a taker for a large portion of Karlsson’s massive remaining contract, they can get an acceptable return, and if the likely 2023 Norris Trophy winner, who has a No-Movement Clause in his deal, signs off on his new destination.

“Time is running out. I played with too many guys throughout my career, amazing players and should be winners and should have won, that never did. I don’t want to be that guy. I want to win. That’s not to say I’m going to win, right? I want an opportunity to win,” Karlsson said Sunday from Bridgestone Arena, a day before the NHL Awards.

