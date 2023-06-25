Trending
San JoseSharks
Erik Karlsson

How Sharks' potential Karlsson trade could make NHL history

By Sheng Peng

If the Sharks trade Erik Karlsson this summer, it will probably be a trade unlike any other in NHL history.

It’s that challenging of a deal because of his contract.

Signed by the Sharks in June 2019, Karlsson’s eight-year, $92 million pact made him the NHL's highest-paid defenseman. Indicative of how massive it still is -- and of course, a global pandemic has something to do with that too -- four years later, Karlsson still is the highest-paid defenseman in the league.

To move a contract with an $11.5 million average annual value (AAV) is no small feat, especially since the salary cap hasn’t risen significantly since 2019, in large part because of the pandemic. Since the 2019-20 NHL season, the cap has only gone up $2 million, up to $83.5 million.

