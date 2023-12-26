How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in Christmas loss to Ravens

The 49ers' PFF grades from their 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday are as disappointing as expected.

Brock Purdy was under pressure much of the game at Levi's Stadium, but that was not the only reason for his four interceptions. The Ravens' defense was stifling and took advantage of every opportunity to take the ball away, which they did five times.

The deep passes Purdy had been developing a reputation for were non-existent, which created a shorter field for the Ravens to defend. On short passes under 10 yards downfield, Purdy completed four of his 14 attempts for 29 yards, three interceptions and a 0.0 passer rating.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On passes 10 to19 yards downfield, Purdy was a little better, completing 9 of his 11 attempts for 215 yards, one interception and an 80.9 passer rating.

The 49ers' offensive line allowed 22 total pressures, putting the Iowa State product on the run as well as Sam Darnold, who took over when Purdy suffered a stinger in the third quarter.

With injuries to Trent Williams (groin) and Aaron Banks (toe) during the game, there was a little reconfiguration on the offensive line. Colton McKivitz moved over to the left tackle spot to fill in for his All-Pro teammate while Spencer Burford stepped in on the right side.

Burford allowed four pressures — one sack and three hurries in 24 pass blocking plays on the right side. McKivitz allowed two pressures at right tackle (one sack and one hurry) and seven when on the left (two sacks five hurries).

Here are the PFF grades' from San Francisco's Week 16 loss on Christmas.

Offensive line

LT Trent Williams - 75.2 overall, 68.2 pass blocking (one hurry)

RG Aaron Banks - 62.3 overall, 69.7 pass blocking (three hurries)

C Jake Brendel - 62.3 overall, 74.0 pass blocking (one hurry)

RG Jon Feliciano - 55.4 overall, 59.4 pass blocking (one hit, two hurries)

RT Colton McKivitz - 40.5 overall, 25.5 pass blocking (two sacks, one hit, six hurries)

OL Spencer Burford - 36.2 overall, 42.0 pass blocking (one sack, three hurries)

OL Jaylon Moore - 36.2 overall, 74.0 pass blocking (no pressures allowed on 10 snaps)

Purdy and Darnold were under pressure on a combined 25 of 53 dropbacks, or 47.2 percent.

When Williams was in the game, the quarterback was under pressure on nine of 28 dropbacks, or 32.1 percent. Once Williams was sidelined, Purdy and Darold were under pressure on 16 of 25 dropbacks, or 64 percent.

TE George Kittle - 73.2

The All-Pro caught seven of his 10 targets for 126 yards, and five of his catches were for first downs.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 55.5

McCaffrey carried the ball 14 times for 103 yards and a touchdown, giving him 7.4 yards per carry while forcing two missed tackles.

Defense

The defense pressured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 22 times:

Javon Hargrave - one sack, five hurries

Nick Bosa - one sack, two hurries

Chase Young - three hurries

Ji’Ayir Brown - two hurries

Fred Warner - two hurries

Clelin Ferrell - two hurries

Randy Gregory - one sack

Javon Kinlaw - one hurry

Deommodore Lenoir - one hurry

Kevin Givens - one hurry

T.Y. McGill - one hit

Odds and ends:

There were six missed tackles by the defense — Fred Warner (2), Ji’Ayir Brown (3) and Dre Greenlaw (1).

The 49ers blitzed on 15 of Jackson's 40 dropbacks, or 37.5 percent.

Kevin Givens was the highest-graded defender at 72.1, with one quarterback hurry and two run stops in 23 snaps.

Bosa (64.5) and Hargrave (63.4) were the only starters to grade in the 60's. Every other starter graded in the 40's and 50's.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast