Purdy admits trait he must change after four-pick game vs. Ravens

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s will to win was on full display in the 49ers’ 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and while that’s mostly a good thing, the quarterback will need to adjust his decision-making moving forward.

Purdy uncharacteristically threw four interceptions in the loss, but his third might have been his worst decision. Several penalty flags already were on the field when the quarterback lofted the ball up for George Kittle but was intercepted by Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

“I saw some flags thrown as I was scrambling,” Purdy said. “Not exactly sure of what or who it was on, and so my mind was trying to make a play. And honestly, I can't make a bad play worse. I have to know that.

“For me to throw across my body back in the middle of the field with a guy on George, that's very dumb of me. So, I’ve got to throw the ball away and live to fight another play, and punt and be willing to punt. So, that's something I have to learn from the hard way.”

At the time, Purdy’s desire to make up for his two previous interceptions influenced his decision-making. At the time, the 49ers were only down five points with a lot of game left to play.

Purdy realizes it’s not all on himself to win the game, or force plays when they might not be there, but he felt the need to make up for his mistakes. Sometimes, however, the better decision is to send the punt unit out onto the field.

“I think it's easier to do so when you don't have that many turnovers going on, or the game is a close game,” Purdy said. “But when things are in my mind of, all right, you've messed up a couple times, I have to find a way to make a play.

“That's where I think I have to grow and be willing. Like I said, a bad play happens, throw the ball away, punt the ball, the game's still manageable to come back. Those are things I have to get better at and understand.”

Purdy’s chance to bounce back will come quickly as the 49ers head back to the East Coast on a short week to face off with the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Eve.