49ers' Bosa joyfully reveals favorite lower-body workout

If you need any more proof of Nick Bosa's physical greatness, just ask him what his favorite lower-body workout is.

"Front squat, baby!" Bosa responded after 49ers practice Tuesday.

The 49ers star edge rusher takes great care of his body. On top of all the front squats and intense workouts, Bosa's diet is everything to him.

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Bosa revealed what his diet typically consists of. In the morning, he usually drinks lots of fruit juices, followed by egg-white frittatas with ground bison, turkey bacon and vegetables. After that, he'll eat a meal every three hours for the rest of the day, mostly consisting of fish and salad.

This summer, while Bosa was back home in Florida during a lengthy contract holdout, his mother Cheryl held it down in the kitchen while his father John helped him train and work out. Cheryl recently shared that it took half a dozen eggs a day to keep her son well-fed, making a "colossal, gigantic" omelet for Nick every morning consisting of six eggs, two egg whites, onion, broccoli, kale and Brussels sprouts.

Even though Bosa missed all of 49ers training camp before signing his massive, record-breaking contract extension, Cheryl assured that her son was in tip-top shape and ready to roll for the 2023 season.

"Physically, he's a specimen," Cheryl said. "He's in better shape than he's ever been in his life. He's faster than he was, he's stronger than he was last year."

As if we even knew that was possible, but one front squat at a time, nothing is off limits for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

