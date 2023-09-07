Bosa's mom made six-egg omelettes for 49ers ‘specimen' amid holdout

While Nick Bosa was holding out during his 49ers' contract extension negotiations, the Faithful was worried about what he was doing and if he'd be in game-shape form for Week 1.

But the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was in good hands.

"Nick followed a strict routine for roughly three weeks while back home in southern Florida," his mother Cheryl revealed on 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs," a few hours after her son agreed to sign a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the 49ers.

While his dad John handled the workouts and training, mama Bosa made sure to keep the defensive star well-fed.

And it took half a dozen eggs a day to do just that.

Cheryl said she would make a "colossal, gigantic" omelet for Nick every morning, consisting of six eggs, two egg whites, onions, broccoli, kale and Brussels sprouts. No cheese, though.

Nick was away from the team all offseason, but that doesn't mean he wasn't working. As he usually does, he worked out all summer with his brother and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. But when Joey went back to SoCal, Nick stayed in Florida and had his dad step in to train with him.

The two would do running drills first thing in the morning and then lifting and training later in the day, Cheryl revealed.

Three weeks and 126 eggs later, the Bosa family got the call they had been waiting for.

"It's been very stressful. It's been quite exhausting up until about four hours ago," Cheryl said of the contract situation. "Incredible relief. Honestly, until it happened today, I didn't know what was going to happen this weekend. We really didn't know what was going to happen.

"... And then obviously getting closer and closer to this Sunday, we kept doing the routine but it was a little more stressful every single day. I'm very happy to not be cooking breakfast for him tomorrow morning."

Nick arrived to Santa Clara late Wednesday night, and will join his team for Thursday and Friday practices ahead of San Francisco's Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Cheryl has confidence that her son did his job to stay in shape all summer, but she's happy he's back on the field with his squad to fully get ready for the season opener.

"Physically, he's a specimen," Cheryl said. "He's in better shape than he's ever been in his life. He's faster than he was, he's stronger than he was last year. I'm real happy that he's going to get some reps with Trent [Williams] tomorrow. You could be in great shape, but if you're going up against Trent Williams, you need a little more than just being in great shape.

"I'm very happy that he's on his way there and that he's going to have Thursday, Friday with his boys to get his legs under him."

