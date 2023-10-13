Five 49ers to watch: Gipson returns to Cleveland in Week 6 vs. Browns

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are 5-0 and coming off a thorough beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys that caused a frenzy among the fan base.

The 49ers’ dominating play to open the season begs the question: Can they possibly keep up this pace?

Linebacker Fred Warner had the perfect answer.

“That’s one of those things where you got too much time on your hands so you got to start trying to make things up a little bit,” Warner answered with a laugh.

“I honestly don’t think that we’ve hit our peak.”

As impressive as their 42-10 victory over Dallas appeared on the outside, it was not necessarily all positive when it came to the film review among 49ers coaches and players.

“If you saw the way we graded this tape, you’d see we’re taking this really serious,” Warner said.

Next up is a date at the Cleveland Browns, coming off their bye week.

The Browns will not have quarterback Deshaun Watson (bruised rotator cuff), so 28-year-old P.J. Walker is expected to get the start. The 49ers’ defense will be expected to approach shutout territory.

Meanwhile, the team’s offense will be tested against a Browns defense that is among the best in the league.

Here are five 49ers to watch:

5, LB Fred Warner

After his performance against the Cowboys on Sunday night, Warner has risen up the list of NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates.

He had a forced fumble, sack and interception, and he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

And, now, it’s back to work to face the Browns.

“Fred’s the same every week, whether he has a huge game or not,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said. “He’s on every single detail, no matter what. And that’s what makes him great.”

Warner is playing with a lot of momentum, and more could be asked of him on Sunday with fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw battling a hamstring issue.

4, LT Trent Williams

The 49ers were tested last week against Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. The O-line handled Parsons and kept quarterback Brock Purdy well-protected in the pocket.

Next up: A date with Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett lines up primarily at right defensive end. He is expected to go up against Williams for most of the game.

This is an All-Pro matchup.

Williams is the best left tackle in the game. Williams has allowed just four hurries (no hits or sacks) in the first five games of the season.

Garrett has produced 5.5 sacks and 23 pressures.

It’s a heavyweight matchup that will be worth keeping an eye on.

3, DE Randy Gregory

If the 49ers have an area that has not performed at a consistently high level since Week 1, it would be the edge rusher spot opposite of Bosa.

Drake Jackson had a great Week 1, registering three sacks in a 30-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since that game, Jackson has not produced a hit on the quarterback.

The 49ers acquired ultra-talented veteran Randy Gregory last week in a trade from the Denver Broncos to provide a boost in that area.

After stepping onto the practice field for the first time Wednesday, Gregory has put himself in position to get on the field and make a contribution against the Browns in a limited role.

Expect him to initially fit into the mix as a situational pass rusher and show if he can bring a little more juice to the team’s pass rush.

2, QB Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy has been so good in his 13 healthy NFL games that he has raised the bar to absurd levels.

Even his worst game statistically — an 87.4 passer rating against the Cowboys in the playoffs — would be considered a good performance for many other NFL quarterbacks.

Purdy faces a strong defense against the Browns. They have a good pass rush and are particularly talented in the defensive backfield.

However, Purdy has already faced many good defenses and no team has really slowed him down, yet.

Purdy leads the NFL with a passer rating of 123.1 this season, completing 72.1 percent of his pass attempts with nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

Five games into the season, Purdy is considered among the favorites for NFL MVP.

And if he can avoid giveaways — as he’s done so well since taking over — the 49ers should be heading home Sunday afternoon with a victory.

1, FS Tashaun Gipson

Tashaun Gipson spent the first four seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He intercepted 14 passes and made a Pro Bowl during his time there.

Now, he’s in his second season with the 49ers, and he has been one of the better under-the-radar signings of general manager John Lynch.

Gipson thought his career might be over. In August of last year, the 49ers called. He traveled to Minnesota, where the 49ers were practicing against the Vikings. He went through a workout, and Lynch signed him on the spot.

“Ever since then, he’s been one of the key leaders and key components of our defense, and people don’t talk about him a whole lot,” Warner said. “He’s one of the best players on our team.”

Gipson was so good last season that he replaced Jimmie Ward as the team’s starting free safety. He had five interceptions last season and picked up his first of the season on Sunday night against the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott.

It is looking as if the Browns will go with Walker, who has five touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his 15 career games (seven starts).

There could be some opportunities for Gipson and the 49ers’ defense to feast on Sunday.

