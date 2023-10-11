Purdy stat highlights 49ers QB's potential ranking among peers

Brock Purdy almost has a full season's worth of film and his place among NFL quarterbacks is becoming clearer and clearer by the week.

In 13 regular- and postseason games since taking over as QB1 on Dec. 4 last season -- outside of the NFC Championship Game -- Purdy has completed 245 of 356 pass attempts (68 percent) for 3,125 yards and 25 touchdowns to three interceptions with four additional touchdowns on the ground.

Since Week 13 last season, Purdy's 115.8 passer rating is the highest among quarterbacks with a minimum of 10 games played.

His worst passer rating to date, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco pointed out, came against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round last season.

Simply put, Purdy's floor as a passer thus far, is around the average mark for quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Anthony Richardson this season.

After Purdy and the 49ers demolished Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 5, many have debated where the second-year quarterback ranks among his peers.

After San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas pass-rusher Micah Parsons confidently claimed Purdy was a top-15 quarterback in the league. Fast forward four weeks and Purdy now is being discussed among the 10 best. So where does he realistically rank?

If his floor as a passer is equivalent to the 19th and 20th-best quarterbacks this season, it certainly is fair to argue that Purdy at least is in the top 15 at his position and potentially even higher.

Purdy and the 49ers, however, are focused on winning games and the more victories they notch, the higher Purdy will continue to climb up the rankings.

