Report: Aiyuk, 49ers not close in contract negotiations

A Brandon Aiyuk contract extension does not seem to be on the horizon for the 49ers. At least not yet.

San Francisco has been in negotiations with the star wide receiver over a lucrative contract extension that is expected to pay him at or near the top of the market. However, nothing appears to be imminent.

Aiyuk and the 49ers have not made much progress and an agreement is not close, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter (h/t Bleacher Report).

"This one's tricky because he was implicated in some trade talks around the draft. He wants a new contract; has one year left. I'm told the 49ers certainly are open to doing a deal, but talks have not progressed enough where things are close," Fowler said. "And so, is he going to show up for their workouts? Hard to tell right now. The market is pretty set for him. Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit did that deal recently, about $28 million a year. So, that's something for Aiyuk and the 49ers to work off of but I'm told they're not quite there yet."

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) begin this week in Santa Clara, and as Fowler points out, it's unclear if Aiyuk will be in attendance for the voluntary practices.

Aiyuk was the subject of many trade discussions leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, and when he ultimately was not moved, 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear they plan to move forward with Aiyuk and fellow star wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the roster while continuing negotiations with Aiyuk.

And if history is any indicator, it's that San Francisco and Aiyuk could continue negotiating a contract extension well into the summer and possibly into training camp.

