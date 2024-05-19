Watch Purdy, Kittle hilariously rock stage at Luke Combs concert

Luke Combs was perhaps the third-biggest star to appear at his own concert at Levi's Stadium on Saturday night.

That's because midway through the show, the country music star brought out 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle.

George Kittle and Brock Purdy rocked the stage at the Luke Combs concert last night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JQJBS2mE5H — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 19, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kittle wasted no time shotgunning a beer with Combs, a tradition at the country music star's concerts, while Purdy dished out Bud Lights to his friends on stage.

Then Kittle, to absolutely nobody's surprise, had Purdy toss him two additional beers and recreated the iconic "Stone Cold" Steve Austin celebration by smashing two cans over his head before slamming them to the ground.

The 49ers' stars are nothing if not showmen.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast