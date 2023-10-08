Two key stats highlight Williams' domination vs. Parsons in 49ers' win

Trent Williams has made himself a household name by consistently shutting down the greatest pass rushers of this generation.

His latest victim was Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who Williams all but erased as the 49ers walloped Dallas 42-10 on Sunday night.

Williams flat-out dominated this heavyweight matchup between the two All-Pros, not allowing a single pressure on any of his eight pass-blocking snaps against Parsons, per Next Gen Stats.

Trent Williams did not allow a pressure on any of his 8 pass blocking matchups against Micah Parsons (which did include 4 double teams).



Across three career matchups, Parsons has 2 pressures on 26 pass rushes against Williams (7.7% pressure rate).#DALvsSF | #FTTB — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 9, 2023

Williams' dominance of Parsons is nothing new, however, as the Cowboys star edge rusher has registered just two pressures on 26 pass-rushing snaps in his career when matched up with Williams.

That is a pressure rate of just 7.7 percent, a far cry from the 20 percent pressure rate that Parsons has recorded during his NFL career.

Overall, Parsons was held to just two total pressures in the Cowboys' brutal defeat to the 49ers, snapping a streak of eight consecutive games with at least five QB pressures.

Parsons is far from the only player to see his production nosedive after facing off with Williams this season.

The 49ers superstar tackle has been a brick wall on the left side of the offensive line this season, surrendering just four total pressures on 162 pass-blocking snaps.

