New 49ers pass rusher Gregory eager to fit in wherever needed

SANTA CLARA — Edge rusher Randy Gregory watched TV Sunday night from Denver as his new team dismantled his old team.

The 49ers acquired him in a trade late last week from the Denver Broncos, then he traveled to the Bay Area to take a physical and meet his new teammates and coaches.

Then, he returned to Denver before returning to California to begin his new life with the 49ers. He watched as the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 42-10.

“They’re flying around,” said Gregory, who spent his first seven years in the NFL with Dallas. “The first drive, I think me and my wife were talking about, that the Cowboys looked a little spooked.

“That’s not bulletin-board material. It just speaks to the level of intensity we came out with and carried out throughout the course of the game.”

Gregory is viewed as an immensely talented player who still is trying to put it all together. He went from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best — a point that was driven home while watching the 49ers against the Cowboys.

“They’re in win-now mode,” he said. “For me, I was just trying to visualize myself out there making plays and fitting in where I can help out.”

The 49ers added Gregory to bring some juice to the outside pass rush that already features Nick Bosa on the other side. He appears to be a good fit for the style of play the 49ers fashion with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

“What we do well is attacking, getting up field,” Gregory said. “Me and coach Kris, that’s the biggest thing we’ve talked about the last couple of days. Getting my feet down, and having the right stance, and getting upfield.

“That’s what they do well, cause havoc, and that’s what I plan on doing.”

Gregory took part Wednesday in his first practice with his new team. He likely is to have a role as a situational pass rusher when the 49ers take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 6.

“I’m not coming in with any kind of expectations, other than to win,” he said. “I want to make this as easy as possible. I want to come in and do what I do well. I think they know what I do well.”

Gregory comes to the 49ers with few risks. They acquired him, along with a seventh-round draft pick in 2024, for a sixth-round draft pick.

Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Browns in 2021. But the 49ers will owe him just the veteran minimum salary for the remainder of the season after he fell out of favor with coach Sean Payton and the new Broncos staff.

Gregory said the Broncos were looking to rebuild.

“Ultimately, I wasn’t part of that plan,” Gregory said. “I think it’s better that it happened this early in the season, try to get me in a new place, get me acclimated, get them going in their own direction.

“And it’s a win for both."

