Purdy still has chip on shoulder as he seeks to reach full potential

Believe it or not, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy claims he still has room to grow and get better

As one of the early leading candidates for the 2023 NFL MVP award, that's a scary thought for the rest of the league.

In speaking to reporters after practice on Thursday, Purdy was asked if he still has a chip on his shoulder and how he maintains an edge despite the overwhelming success early on in his career.

Purdy believes he hasn't reached his full potential yet and still has a chip on his shoulder 😤 pic.twitter.com/GpIwzWlIR6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 12, 2023

"There's little things, even more so in meetings," Purdy said. "Coach [Brian] Griese, [Klint] Kubiak and Kyle [Shanahan] saying 'You got to do this, you got to do this,' so there's always something I can do better. So when I step out onto the field, I'm trying to prove to myself I haven't reached my full potential yet.

"That's that chip I'll always have on my shoulder no matter what everyone else is saying, I know there's another level I can get to, so that's where I'm trying to get. Take it one day at a time, but never being comfortable with where I'm at."

In 13 regular- and postseason games since taking over as the 49ers' QB1 on Dec. 4 last season -- outside of the NFC Championship Game -- Purdy has completed 245 of 356 pass attempts (68 percent) for 3,125 yards and 25 touchdowns to three interceptions with four additional touchdowns on the ground.

Based on those stats alone, it's hard to imagine there still is room to improve.

However, being selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will always allow Purdy to play with a chip on his shoulder.

That combination of always striving to get better and always wanting to prove doubters wrong should bode well for Purdy and the 49ers from here on out.

