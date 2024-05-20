Ward offers encouraging injury update after offseason surgery

The 49ers kicked off organized team activities on Monday while receiving an encouraging update regarding one of their star players.

Charvarius Ward, who underwent core muscle surgery in Feb., revealed that his rehab is progressing well during an interview with Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams Show."

"I'm still rehabbing, so I'm trying to get back to running full speed and everything like you saw me in that pick-six clip," Ward told Adams. "But I feel good, I feel way better than I did a couple months ago. Even at the end of last season, I was hurting pretty bad, like my back, groin [and] abdomen was hurting me pretty bad, but I fought through it, I pushed through it."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I'm almost at 100 percent. I'll be ready for training camp [for sure],"

Since joining the 49ers in 2022, Ward has been one of the most instrumental players on San Francisco's loaded defense, leading the NFL with 23 passes defended during the 2023 season en route to a Second-Team All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl nod.

The 28-year-old defensive back has recorded six interceptions and 34 passes defended during his two seasons as the 49ers No. 1 cornerback.

As San Francisco's offseason begins to ramp up, Ward's continued progress serves as additional motivation for a squad that is hungry to get back on the field and reclaim their spot among the NFL elite.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast