What Giants' Harrison told Purdy after muffing QB's first pitch

Brock Purdy completes most of his pass attempts -- 68.7 percent of them so far in his young 49ers career -- but hilariously was unable to connect with Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison when tossing the first pitch before San Francisco faced the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday at Oracle Park.

San Francisco’s quarterback threw a ball that simply was too hot to handle, brushing past and sailing over Harrison’s outstretched left-handed glove.

In a recent video highlighting Purdy’s first pitch experience at the Giants game alongside his wife Jenna, the 24-year-old signal-caller revealed what Harrison told him about the passed ball.

“[Harrison] was like, ‘Dude, I blew it,’” Purdy shared. “I was like ‘Dude, nah. It’s all good.’”

Take me out to the ball game ⚾️



Follow Brock Purdy on his trip to Oracle Park with the 49ers offensive line to throw the @SFGiants ceremonial first pitch. pic.twitter.com/BZggNYi6eO — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 20, 2024

Regardless of who was to blame for the failed first pitch, it’s easy to tell Purdy was comfortable on the mound in front of an animated Bay Area crowd.

After all, No. 13 has baseball in his DNA.

Brock Purdy throws out the first pitch ... and Kyle Harrison almost catches it 😂 pic.twitter.com/qLLk6fgtWN — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 15, 2024

His father, Shawn Purdy, played three seasons in the Giants organization and eight overall in minor league baseball as a right-handed relief pitcher.

The Younger Purdy spent time on the diamond, too, playing shortstop and second baseman as an Arizona high school student -- an era that he admits helps him sling the rock for the 49ers today.

Still, while Purdy and Harrison formally failed to convert on their first pitch attempt, it could’ve been worse.

Fellow 49ers star Fred Warner embarrassingly whiffed on his attempt during 2024 MLB Opening Week at Oracle Park.

It’s a good thing Fred Warner can hit 😬 pic.twitter.com/Wij59J6yur — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 5, 2024

Warner brought out the excuses for that one, citing poor sleep and preparation as two reasons for the dirtball.

Hopefully, the Giants can get their San Francisco brethren back in the ballpark for a vengeance tour soon -- surely, Purdy and Warner would strike at the opportunity.

