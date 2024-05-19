Giants' grounds crew blunder ages perfectly after sweep of Rockies

The Giants' weekend series with the Colorado Rockies kicked off with a hilarious blunder by the grounds crew at Oracle Park -- but might it actually have been a foreshadowing of what was to come?

In the top of the first inning of San Francisco's 10-5 win over Colorado on Friday, play was halted as Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski retreived a set of brooms the grounds crew left on the warning track in Triple's Alley.

It appears the grounds crew left some equipment on the field 😅 pic.twitter.com/DosOXqsfuT — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 18, 2024

While San Francisco trailed early Friday after giving up three runs in the top of the first inning, the Giants' offense surged back to life and recorded an emphatic comeback victory. They followed it up with a 14-4 blowout victory Saturday on the back of an epic six-RBI performance from Luis Matos.

San Francisco completed its series sweep of Colorado with a 4-1 win on Sunday, allowing the grounds crew's gaffe on Friday to age tremendously.

In baseball tradition the brooms typically are brought out at the conclusion of a sweep, but the grounds crew at Oracle Park might be onto something after busting them out before game one of the series even concluded.

