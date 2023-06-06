49ers QB Purdy ahead of schedule, throwing three times per week

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy appears to be progressing well in his three-times-a-week throwing program at the 49ers’ practice facility.

“Brock’s been great on his rehab,” Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday after the first of two days of the 49ers' mandatory minicamp. “He’s been as obsessed about it as you can be. That’s why he’s ahead of schedule.”

Purdy underwent surgery on March 10 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and began an anticipated three-month ramp-up throwing program last week -- before reaching the 12-week mark after his surgery.

“I don’t watch him, to tell you the truth,” Shanahan said. “He’s right on pace. He throws three times a week. I do not sit and watch those. It’s part of his process of getting back. He’s continuing right on the track he’s always been on. No setbacks. It’s been very good so far.”

Purdy was seen entering the weight room Tuesday as the 49ers began on-field work, and he went through some conditioning on a side field.

Shanahan said Purdy and the team’s strength-and-conditioning staff are sticking to a program to allow him to progress slowly.

“It’s not like you jump out there and push stuff,” Shanahan said. “You’re only supposed to throw on this date, at this percentage, at this many yards.

“And if you stay on track, it should heal right away. And right now everything’s on track.”

At the beginning of training camp in late-July, the 49ers will be faced with the question of whether to place Purdy on active/physically unable to perform. He can be removed from that list at any time during training camp.

Shanahan said he did not know the level of participation in which Purdy would engage during training camp before he is fully cleared to play to return to game action.

