49ers ‘incredibly encouraged' by Purdy's first throwing session

The biggest question mark surrounding the 49ers this offseason remains under center.

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy, nearly three months removed from undergoing surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, remains the leader in the clubhouse to start if he enters the season healthy.

All signs point to Purdy being on track thus far.

“He’s just had one [throwing] session thus far, but we’re incredibly encouraged by that,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Wednesday on Sirius XM NFL Radio. "Brock’s a worker. If you give him a task he’s going to do everything in his power.

“... As for best-case scenario, we’re just going to take it as it comes. The hope is he’s ready for training camp. The hope is he’s ready for the regular season.”

If Purdy isn't ready for Week 1, the 49ers will turn to either Trey Lance or Sam Darnold.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was handed the keys to the franchise last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He underwent two surgeries before returning to the field this offseason.

Darnold, signed to a one-year contract in the offseason, took most of the snaps with the 49ers' first team offense Wednesday at organized team activities.

The 49ers' brass is confident the team is in good shape, whether Purdy is ready for the season opener or not.

“We feel good about that position holistically,” Lynch said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “We are not going to put Brock in a situation where he’s not fully healed. That means not just getting back, but getting back, getting reps in under your belt, the whole deal.

“He’s working incredibly hard, and the early returns are good.”