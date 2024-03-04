Where 49ers' Purdy ranks among Penix Jr.'s top five NFL QBs

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. isn't guaranteed to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the quarterback has seen how any opportunity can turn doubt into belief through 49ers star Brock Purdy.

Penix is no stranger to adversity himself, so it's no surprise he expressed his admiration for San Francisco's signal-caller during a recent interview -- going so far as to include Purdy in his top-five list of NFL quarterbacks right now. In order, Penix listed Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Purdy and Justin Herbert.

"I'm going to put Brock Purdy in there, just because [of] the things he was able to do," Penix told CBS Sports at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "A lot of people doubted him, you know? And even in the championship game, I feel like he felt real confident, made big-time throws. They always say it's the guys around him, but man, he's still got to get them the ball. So put him up there."

Of the five quarterbacks Penix listed, four were drafted in the first round. The 49ers selected Purdy dead last in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 262 overall, and he went from Mr. Irrelevant to starter after taking over seamlessly for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo later that year.

In his first full campaign as 49ers quarterback during the 2023 NFL season, Purdy led San Francisco to Super Bowl LVIII one year after taking the team to the NFC Championship Game. He holds the franchise's single-season passing yards record, among countless other NFL and 49ers accolades, and it's only the beginning for the 24-year-old out of Iowa State.

Despite his short time in the league, Purdy's accomplishments thus far certainly have set an example for the next crop of up-and-coming quarterbacks like Penix.

