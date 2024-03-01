Rice details Purdy relationship, what 49ers QB has done for NFL

INDIANAPOLIS — Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, confirmed Friday that he had a formal interview with his father's 49ers at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Rice's connection to the team isn't just through his dad, though. The now-NFL prospect grew up in Chandler, Ariz., where he spent time working out with current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

“It’s super dynamic,” Rice said of the 49ers' offense. “You have a lot of threats over there, and just to be a part of that offense, to know that I’m going with guys who are Pro Bowlers. Some might be future Hall of Famers, as well as Brock Purdy. ...

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Just competing with him back in the day, throwing with him. It’s kind of a nostalgic moment."

Purdy has been an inspiration for the USC wide receiver after being selected as the No. 262 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Rice should be selected well before the final pick of the 2024 draft, but Purdy’s character in taking advantage of his situation has spoken volumes.

“It doesn’t matter where you get drafted,” Rice said. “It doesn’t matter when your number is called. He’s called Mr. Irrelevant, and he made the most of his opportunity, and that’s all that matters. I just know that he’s going to put his best foot forward each day in and day out.”

Rice understands that Purdy’s mentality and competitive nature can spread like wildfire in a locker room. Rice believes he also demonstrates the same time of attitude.

“[Purdy] went out there and competed,” Rice said. “That’s who he has always been. He’s gone and competed against whoever. Doesn’t matter the opportunity, he’s going to make the most of it, and that’s the type of person you want around the team. That can duplicate and multiply.”

Rice doesn’t take any of his experiences for granted. Even as the son of a Hall of Fame wide receiver, the USC product had to work for his opportunities.

"Since I was 8 to 10 years old, I used to look at the combine and think I’m going to be there one day," Rice said. "Last year, I went ahead and texted my mom, ‘We’re almost there. Next year, we will be here.’ And then actually seeing it come to fruition.”

Whether Rice's future is with the 49ers or another organization, he'll no doubt try to capitalize on the opportunity.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast