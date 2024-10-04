Five 49ers to watch in Sunday's NFC West matchup vs. Cardinals

The 49ers open a stretch of back-to-back NFC West games, followed by high-profile games against Kansas City and Dallas.

After going 2-2 to open the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers need to string some wins together if they have any hopes of repeating as the NFC's No. 1 seed.

They have to take care of business Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium before heading to Seattle for a quick turnaround game Thursday. The Seahawks lead the division with a 3-1 record.

At this point, the 49ers do not know whether tight end George Kittle (ribs) or linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) will be available. So they might need some others to step up.

Here are five players to watch for the 49ers against the Cardinals:

RT Colton McKivitz

Colton McKivitz is four games into his second season as the 49ers’ starting right tackle, and this year has started much better than a year ago.

In his first game after replacing Mike McGlinchey, McKivitz surrendered three sacks to Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt to open the 2023 season.

This season, McKivitz has been beaten for one sack in four games — though that was a sack-strip against the Los Angeles Rams that resulted in a turnover late in the first half.

When asked how McKivitz is playing, 49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster answered: “Really well. Obviously, he had a rough outing a couple weeks ago and he bounced back, like he always has. Last week he bounced back again.”

McKivitz ranks 16th in the NFL among all offensive tackles (left and right), according to PFF. He will likely see a lot of Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who registered three sacks in a 41-10 victory over the Rams in Week 2.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown

Second-year pro Ji’Ayir Brown has been the constant on the last line of defense in the 49ers’ secondary this season.

The 49ers have started three other safeties alongside Brown. George Odum started the first two games, followed by Talanoa Hufanga and rookie Malik Mustapha.

Whether it’s coming up in run support against hard-running James Conner, making sure Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn’t scramble for big yards or keeping yards in the passing game to a minimum, Brown’s play will be a huge factor in this game.

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Last season, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had only four games in which he failed to reach 50 yards receiving. He parlayed his breakout season of 1,342 yards into a five-year, $134.1 million contract just before the start of the regular season.

However, Aiyuk has shown rust in the passing game after not practicing with his teammates during the offseason program and training camp.

Aiyuk has not reached 50 yards receiving in any of the four games the 49ers have played thus far this season — already matching that number from a year ago.

While Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings have had nice output in the passing game, it’s time for Aiyuk to start compiling some numbers.

QB Brock Purdy

The 49ers have been challenged on offense in recent weeks with defenses that rush three more than usual and play eight men in coverage.

That puts a lot on the plate of quarterback Brock Purdy to find those openings in the defense. And it also has forced him to hold the ball and use his legs to buy time or scramble for yards.

The 49ers figure to see more of the same on Sunday against the Cardinals, who play three safeties on the field and have them lining up interchangeably in a number of different spots.

Purdy will have to be on his game as far as decision-making and accuracy — two areas in which he has excelled since entering the 49ers’ starting lineup near the end of the 2022 season.

CB Deommodore Lenoir

This is Deommodore Lenoir’s contract year, and he has gotten off to a strong start. He is building a case for a big contract in free agency.

“I think he's playing great,” 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said. “You don't realize it until you actually really watch the tape and understand what he's doing for us and what he allows us to do defensively.

Lenoir played cornerback on base downs, then he moved inside to cover the slot receiver in nickel situations.

On Sunday, he will see plenty of Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrison leads the Cardinals with 15 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Lenoir did not give up much in coverage over the first four games. He has allowed just 13 receptions on 21 targets for 108 yards and no touchdowns.

