Kerr half-jokingly reveals Steph's secret to 52-point Warriors game

Steph Curry appeared rejuvenated on the floor Tuesday night as he erupted for 52 points and 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

But what sparked the star point guard's scoring onslaught? Golden State coach Steve Kerr revealed after the game that it was Curry's other favorite sport -- along with a week off due to injury -- that might have had him feeling refreshed before the pivotal Western Conference matchup.

"I think it helped," Kerr told reporters of Curry's recent break. "And I think two rounds of golf on this road trip helped. Yeah -- I'm only half joking, you know. But yeah, the week off was helpful for him. I think he looks recharged, rejuvenated."

Curry was relegated to the sidelines for the Warriors' losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on March 22 and 25, respectively, after suffering a pelvic contusion in Golden State's 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors. The 37-year-old has worn protective tailbone padding since his return on March 28 against the New Orleans Pelicans, and it certainly didn't hinder him in Tuesday's win.

Some time on the golf course appears to have served Curry well, too, as the 2023 American Century Championship victor got some swings in when he rejoined the Warriors on their road trip last week.

In Tuesday's game, Curry again came close to breaking former Warriors teammate Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record. And even though he didn't eclipse his fellow Splash Bro's mark of 14, his coach still was impressed.

“The guy is 37 years old,” Kerr said. “It’s incredible. Fifty-two points, with people draped all over him, all game long. The conditioning, the skill, the audacity, the belief. It's just incredible to watch Steph at work. I can't believe he's still doing this at this age, but he's put the work in, and he’s still got it.”

Another night, another Curry performance for the ages. But it's clear Kerr wanted to credit Curry's work -- and relaxation -- on the golf course in addition to his effort on the court.

