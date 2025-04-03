Why Kerr believes Steph earns fewer foul calls than other NBA stars

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has a theory about why superstar Steph Curry doesn’t receive the same amount of foul calls as other NBA stars.

In speaking to 95.7 The Game’s "Willard and Dibs" on Wednesday, Kerr detailed how he believes Curry’s style of play is hard to officiate for league refs.



“Trust me, it does not, because I’ve been trying that for 10 years,” Kerr told Willard and Dibley about Curry pleading for foul calls not being a successful tactic. “It has not helped at all. I just think Steph is a very different player than all the other stars in the league. He’s the only star who plays off the ball as much as he does.

“And he’s the only guy who faces the kind of face-guarding – we call it top-locking defense – and I think what happens sometimes is the officials just aren’t used to making that call, where he’s being held and grabbed away from the basket; to me, those should be automatic fouls.”

Curry has averaged 3.9 free-throw attempts throughout his 16-year career and 4.0 over 63 games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

As Kerr – and Dub Nation – know all too well, Curry doesn’t get the same whistles as the league’s other top names.

For example, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a leading candidate for his first NBA MVP award, has averaged 8.1 free throws over 72 games; and that’s not even his highest figure, as he averaged 9.8 in 2022-23. Similarly, Los Angeles Clippers star and known charity-stripe connoisseur James Harden is averaging 7.3 this season, but that’s low compared to his 11.8 in 2019-2020.

Kerr has done years of complaining on Curry’s behalf. But the coach just doesn’t believe the refs give Curry the same credit they do other stars because of his unique, off-ball style.

“The league makes a point of talking about freedom of movement, but let’s face it, most of the league plays pick-and-roll,” Kerr told Willard and Dibley. “And so they’re used to calling pick-and-roll fouls and seeing that kind of action.

“I don’t think our officials are as used to seeing off-ball stuff; honestly, that’s my biggest complaint when I’m talking to the refs or send clips to the league; it’s almost always about off-ball holding of Steph because that’s supposed to be a foul.”

Defenders often hold onto Curry’s jersey and body for dear life when guarding the four-time NBA champion on the perimeter. But perhaps officiating crews are focused on other things.

