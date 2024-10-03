49ers practice report: Warner, Kittle go through conditioning

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — As the 49ers hit the field Thursday afternoon for practice, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle went through conditioning and physical therapy work nearby.

Early in the practice session, Warner exited the field and went back to the locker room.

One day earlier, Warner said he felt “wonderful” when asked about the ankle injury that kept him out of the second half of the 49ers’ Week 4 game against the New England Patriots.

The 49ers return to action Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Then, they have a quick turnaround to play Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Seattle Seahawks.

“My plan is obviously to play,” Warner said of the 49ers' upcoming game. “That’s my hope.”

Kittle remained on the field after the portion of the practice that is closed to the media. He did not practice Wednesday due to a rib injury.

Wide receivers Jacob Cowing (shoulder) and Chris Conley (oblique) spent the early portion of practice working out alongside Warner and Kittle.

The 49ers are required to submit their official practice report later in the day, but it appeared likely that Warner, Kittle, Cowing and Conley would each be listed as non-participants.

Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall remains on the reserve/non-football injury list. He was observed taking part in a workout while wearing a harness on his left shoulder.

Pearsall returned to practice late in training camp after missing 19 days due to a left shoulder subluxation. He was placed on the NFI list after he was shot in the right chest area in an armed robbery attempt on Aug. 31.

Shanahan said on Wednesday that Pearsall's left shoulder no longer is an issue, pointing out that he was cleared to practice before the shooting incident.

