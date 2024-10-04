Why Aiyuk's slow 49ers start after new contract doesn't worry Lynch

John Lynch isn't concerned about Brandon Aiyuk’s slow start to the 2024 NFL season, and the 49ers general manager has full confidence the wide receiver will return to true form.

Lynch explained Friday on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus” why he isn't worried about Aiyuk’s production through four games this season, as he has just 13 catches for 167 yards and no touchdowns.

“Just keep watching, he’s just getting going,” Lynch told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. “Brandon, so many of the things he does don’t show up on a stat sheet. It’s the way he blocks, it’s the effect he has on the game. And so, what I see is a player who each week looks a little bit better, missed the entire offseason, so there’s timing and precision that goes along with an offense.

"I think Brandon is becoming more comfortable every week, and I think you’ll see the stats come. At the end of the year, it will all balance out.”

Aiyuk missed San Francisco’s entire offseason program as he sought a new contract. After months of back-and-forth and potential trades, the 26-year-old signed a massive four-year extension worth a reported $120 million.

But Aiyuk has yet to have any big receiving performances this season. Instead, he has been overshadowed by Jauan Jennings, who has emerged as quarterback Brock Purdy’s favorite target.

The entire San Francisco offense has looked out of sync for large stretches this season, as the team continues to struggle with injuries to some of its top offensive players. With Aiyuk primed for a breakout, the 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at a scorching hot Levi’s Stadium.

