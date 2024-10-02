49ers practice report: Warner, Kittle sit out with injuries

SANTA CLARA — After a couple of days off, it appears Fred Warner still could be on a path to play in Week 5.

The All-Pro linebacker did not practice on Wednesday after missing the second half of San Francisco's Week 4 win over the New England Patriots with an ankle injury, but he's hopeful he could be ready for Sunday’s game.

“My plan is obviously to play,” Warner told reporters in the locker room. “I’m just going to continue to listen to what the training room wants me to do and take it on each day at a time.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"My plan is obviously to play."



Warner provides an update on his injury status pic.twitter.com/vk1WJi67QQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 2, 2024

If Warner is unable to return to the field for the 49ers' Week 5 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles could see more playing time alongside De’Vondre Campbell. Dee Winters also sat out of Wednesday’s session after aggravating his ankle injury in the Patriots game.

With their linebacker depth in question, the 49ers also could call on Jalen Graham, their seventh-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. The former 49ers linebacker signed to San Francisco's 53-man roster from the Washington Commanders' practice squad Tuesday after Curtis Robinson suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Kyle Shanahan spoke Wednesday about the importance of bringing Graham back.

“It’s real crucial,” Shanahan said. “Just putting Curtis on IR, and guys getting banged up like Fred, Dee Winters and Flannigan-Fowles. We need enough guys in the building to be prepared for what happens throughout the week, and when you are banged up, you definitely got to be prepared for that.

“It’s always nice to have a guy who has been through our system, who knows everything, and Jalen was a guy we didn’t want to lose. He was a hard guy to let go of. We were really hoping to keep him on practice squad, but AP [Washington general manager Adam Peters] stole him, so we had to steal him back.”

Here is the 49ers' practice report:

Not practicing

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

TE George Kittle (ribs)

WR Jacob Cowing (shoulder)

WR Chris Conley (oblique)

DL Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

LB Dee Winters (ankle)

Limited

DL Jordan Elliott (knee)

S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle)

DL Kevin Givens (triceps)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf)

T Trent Williams (rest)

Full participant

FB Kyle Juszczyk (shoulder)

DT Kalia Davis (knee)

The 49ers' Wednesday practice session in the 100-degree heat was without pads and shorter than their Thursday practice will be.

Here is the Cardinals' practice report:

Not practicing

G Isaiah Adams (thumb)

T Kelvin Beachum (hamstring)

K Matt Prater (knee)

CB Garrett Williams (groin)

Limited

T Christian Jones (ankle)

TE Trey McBride (concussion)

DT Khyiris Tonga (knee)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast