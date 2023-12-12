Keegan hilariously claps back at Monk after harsh dunk rating

Keegan Murray doesn't do much trash talking -- or talking at all -- but Monday night was an exception.

The Kings' second-year forward had some words for Malik Monk after his teammate shared a harsh critique of Murray's explosive baseline dunk during a 131-118 home win over the Brooklyn Nets.

While the poster dunk over beloved former Kings forward Harry Giles had fans and the Sacramento bench on their feet, Monk wasn't as impressed, rating Murray's dunk just a 3 out of 10.

"A 3? I mean, it wasn't as good as my other one, but it was a lot better than a 3," Murray told reporters after the game. "I mean, he smoked a 360 layup, so he can't really talk much."

The Kings led 129-112 with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter when Murray decided to continue putting on a show.

Kings swingman Chris Duarte dished the ball to Murray, who was standing behind the corner 3-point line. Murray, who led the league in 3-pointers by a rookie last season, easily could have shot from beyond the arc, where he was 4 of 4 on the night, but he instead decided to take it to the rack and put Giles on a poster.

That certainly was one of the Kings' plays of the game, but Monk was so close to taking that crown with his flashy 360 layup attempt at the start of the fourth quarter.

"Oh, yeah, I should've made that," Monk told reporters. "I think I tried to get a little cute with it. I should've just laid it up. I'll hit one, though. I'll hit one."

Murray revealed before the season that he and De'Aaron Fox were having a friendly dunk competition this campaign. Murray started things early with a vicious poster dunk over 7-foot-1 Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren on Nov. 10.

Monk isn't a part of the internal dunk competition, and his athleticism and high-flying ability might be the reason why. Monk had a nasty dunk over Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn during the Kings' season-opening win over the Utah Jazz.

After Murray's dunk a few weeks later, Monk said the 23-year-old's throw-down was "not close" to his.

They say you're your own worst critic, but Monk just might be Murray's, though it's obviously all in good fun.