Kings' Murray releases frustration with vicious poster dunk on Holmgren

A struggling Keegan Murray took his frustrations out on the rim -- and Chet Holmgren -- the Kings' 105-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Murray brought the house down in Sacramento's first NBA In-Season Tournament game by posterizing the Thunder's 7-foot-1 rookie with a vicious dunk late in the second quarter.

KEEGAN PUT CHET ON A POSTER 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/2BJhCxqkWz — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 11, 2023

Murray joined NBC Sports California's Morgan Ragan and Matt Barnes on "Kings Postgame Live," where he shared his motivation behind the vicious dunk.

"I just tried to let it all out right there."



"It's up there for probably one of my best ones," Murray explained. "I think it was just an angry dunk with what I've been going through these last couple of weeks and I was just trying to let it all out right there."

Murray struggled in the Kings' first seven games this season, shooting just 33.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range.

With superstar guard De'Aaron Fox sidelined due to an ankle sprain, the Kings have been needing a boost from one of their top scorers and Murray wasn't delivering.

Murray finished the game with 24 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range and added a therapeutic highlight-reel dunk for good measure.