Monk declares Keegan's poster dunk ‘not close' to his vs. Jazz

Malik Monk and Keegan Murray aren't exactly known for their dunking ability, but just eight games into the 2023-24 NBA season, both Kings players have thrown down impressive poster jams.

Monk's dunk over Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn came on a fastbreak in the Kings' season-opener, while Murray rose up over Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren on Friday night, bringing the Golden 1 Center crowd to its feet.

While there's a portion of the Kings' fan base that prefers Murray's dunk, Monk put the debate to rest while talking to reporters after Sunday's practice.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Not close," Monk said when asked about Murray's dunk by NBC Sports California's Deuce Mason. "Not close to mine. It wasn't even the body. He jumped beside Chet. I told him that in the game too, so that's why he was laughing, if y'all seen that. I said something in his ear. That's what I said."

Who do you think had the better dunk: Malik or Keegan? pic.twitter.com/zwInzjEHhX — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) November 12, 2023

Monk's comments fall in line with the thinking of Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who has missed the last five games because of a sprained right ankle.

Murray and Fox have a friendly wager going to see who can throw down the better dunk during the season, and based on what the second-year NBA forward said after Friday's game, the All-Star point guard wasn't impressed.

"Well I asked him about it and he said it wasn't body to body so I don't know if he's classifying that as a good dunk or not," Murray told reporters after Friday's win over the Thunder.

"He said it wasn't body to body."



De'Aaron thinks Keegan's poster had room for improvement 😂 pic.twitter.com/kxi1de45r5 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 11, 2023

While Monk and Fox have made it clear which dunk they think is better, NBC Sports California wants fans to weigh in, and they can do so by voting in the poll below:

Which recent Kings' poster dunk was better? — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 11, 2023

Murray now knows that he has to up his game if he wants to impress Monk and Fox, and his next chance comes Monday night when the Kings host the Cleveland Cavaliers.