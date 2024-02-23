Kerr's Warriors extension sign of continuity, ends ‘Last Dance' talk

SAN FRANCISCO – Ninety minutes before tipoff Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, standing in the hallway outside the locker room, was in full laughter at a comment I’d made.

The comment was unrelated to his contract status.

His laughter surely could have been.

Kerr, 58, already had agreed to a two-year contract extension that will make him the highest paid coach in the NBA: $35 million, in effect through the 2025-26 season. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area.

This is, above all, an investment into continuity. Golden State CEO Joe Lacob values it, and general manager Mike Dunleavy understands its significance.

Moreover, continuity has served the Warriors well since the ownership group Lacob leads took over in 2010. Only two coaches have been hired: Mark Jackson and then Kerr. The team has had one franchise player, Stephen Curry, who has been teammates with Klay Thompson and Green since 2012.

At an average of $17.5 million per season, Kerr’s new deal moves his annual pay ahead of San Antonio Spurs Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich, who last summer signed a five-year contract at a reported $80 million.

Kerr’s deal puts an emphatic end to the “Last Dance” murmurs about Golden State this season. It also silences the whispers that Lacob was getting antsy with paying the league’s largest payroll for a mediocre product and might seek a change.

Though the first half of this season has been among the most turbulent of his 10 years with the Warriors, Kerr has consistently said that he wanted to continue coaching beyond this season. Consider this proof.

The extension aligns Kerr’s future with the franchise through the final guaranteed years of contracts in place for superstar Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Green has a player option for 2026-27.

The Warriors won four championships in Kerr’s first eight seasons, the most recent coming in a victory over the Boston Celtics in 2022. Since Kerr’s arrival in 2014, Golden State – with four playoff appearances in the previous 20 years – has appeared in five NBA Finals and made the postseason seven times.

Kerr’s career record through Thursday was 501-264. His .665 winning percentage is tops among all active coaches with at least two seasons on the bench.

Which brings us to the comment that had Kerr cackling before the game.

He picked up his 500th career victory last week against the Jazz in Golden State’s final game before the All-Star break to become the sixth active coach to reach that milestone.

I told him I wondered, facetiously, if he might celebrate by trying to go through 500 bottles of his favorite beer during the six-day All-Star break.

“Nah,” said Kerr after regaining his composure. “That was college.”

He did, however, drink his share of champagne during the break. Considering his new security and wealthy, that makes perfect sense.

