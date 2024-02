Steve Kerr and the Warriors have agreed to a record-setting two-year, $35 million contract extension, his agents Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of Priority Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday night.

The new contract makes Kerr the highest paid coach in NBA history.

BREAKING: Golden State’s Steve Kerr has agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract extension, Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Kerr’s new deal makes him the highest paid coach in league history at $17.5M a year. pic.twitter.com/Hpd0xslyCU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2024

This story will be updated...