Report: Warriors signing Post to two-way deal, waiving Plowden

With Warriors training camp right around the corner, the team reportedly is making moves.

Golden State is signing rookie center Quinten Post to a two-way contract and will waive NBA Summer League standout Daeqwon Plowden to make room, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Tuesday, citing a source.

Plowden still will have "a chance to stick" in Warriors camp, which begins Oct. 1 in Hawaii, his agent Drew Kelso told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, though the guard likely is to receive opportunities elsewhere.

The Warriors acquired Post during 2024 NBA Draft, seemingly sending the No. 52 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire veteran guard Lindy Waters III. But Golden State re-acquired the selection to add Post.

The 24-year-old missed Golden State's first seven Summer League games with a lower leg injury but then made a strong impression in his debut, contributing to a 90-83 victory over the Thunder with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including 2 of 4 from distance, with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a plus-5 rating across 14 minutes.

One source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson that Post is "an exciting developmental guy."

Plowden, meanwhile, showed signs of becoming the Warriors' next success story after agreeing to a two-way deal while Summer League still was ongoing. The 26-year-old averaged 16.5 points and four rebounds in six games on a 54-percent shooting clip — including 47 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Currently, the Warriors have former G League standout Pat Spencer and rookie Reece Beekman on two-way deals, along with Post's reported addition.

How things eventually shake out will be determined in camp.

