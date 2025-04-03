Why Giants' 5-1 start to season is good omen for 2025 playoff run

We’re not in an even year, but …

The Giants’ 5-1 start on the road to begin the 2025 MLB season has San Francisco and its fans excited for what’s to come over the next 156 games.

After all, the Giants have an enticing history in campaigns where they start with at least a 5-1 record, dating back to 2000.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The last two times San Francisco started 5-1 led to a pair of parades. The Giants would love lightning to strike a third time.

Nevertheless, the enthusiasm surrounding the franchise is well warranted. San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of the Astros on Wednesday, and outscored Houston and the Cincinnati Reds 30-16 over the opening six games.

The starter in Wednesday's 6-3 win, righty Landen Roupp, summarized the good vibes in the Giants' clubhouse after he tossed four innings – and collected eight strikeouts to three earned runs – in Houston.

Landen Roupp on the trip: “If you don’t know by now, we’re pretty good and we’re going to be good.” It will be a Happy Flight home. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 2, 2025

Oddly enough, yet not surprisingly, San Francisco still has a long way to go in the overly competitive NL West, simply because of Southern California. Both the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the routinely sturdy San Diego Padres started 7-0 over their first week of play.

And because of that, the Giants are third in the division, whereas they might be off to the races elsewhere – like the AL Central, where the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox all started with 2-4 records.

The good news: The Giants are off to their best start since 2014



The bad news: This division pic.twitter.com/4RmNAB2aVV — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 2, 2025

San Francisco obviously must keep the ball rolling over the next 156 games to have a serious shot at MLB playoff success, an arena the Giants haven’t reached since the 2021 season. But they surely achieved a good omen through six games.

Starting with a 5-1 record is nothing to snooze at, as history shows. The Giants seem to be for real in 2025.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast