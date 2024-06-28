NBA draft grades: How experienced No. 52 pick Post fits Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors two hours before the start of the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, seemingly sent the No. 52 overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire veteran guard Lindy Waters III.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy then made us all play mental gymnastics when it was announced after the 52nd pick was made that the Warriors re-acquired the selection, adding Boston College big man Quinten Post.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer was first to report the news.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater then reported, citing sources, the Warriors traded cash for Post. The move hard caps the Warriors at the second apron.

If that all makes sense, let’s get back to the actual player.

Post is a 7-footer originally from the Netherlands who spent five years in college. His first two were at Mississippi State before spending his final three at Boston College. It was his last two college seasons where the center stepped out of the post and extended his range as a shooter.

Post between the last two seasons shot 42.9 percent from three on 3.1 attempts per game. He also made 83.2 percent of his free throws in that span, showing his touch as a shooter.

This past season as a fifth-year senior, Post averaged 17.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game – both being career highs. He also blocked 1.7 shots per game his senior year while being called for only 2.9 fouls per game. The Warriors always can use an interior presence who isn’t being whistled left and right.

Like Trayce Jackson-Davis, taken a year ago in the second round, Post is an experienced player who already is 24 years old. Even if his upside isn’t sky-high, Post immediately is the Warriors’ biggest player and brings more shooting, Golden State’s biggest need after years of revolutionizing the long ball.

There was confusion and an odd waiting period, but Post looks to be a player who fits the Warriors’ system and won’t take too long to make an impact once he earns his opportunities.

Grade: B+

