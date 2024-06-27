Source: Warriors trade No. 52 pick to OKC for young shooter

The Warriors made a move with the No. 52 pick well before they were on the clock at the 2024 NBA Draft.

Golden State traded that second-round selection to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for Lindy Waters III, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported the news, citing sources.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Warriors plan to keep Waters III past his Saturday guarantee date, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported, citing sources, adding that they like the 26-year-old guard as a deep rotation option. He'll be paid $2.2 million next season.

After going undrafted in 2020, Waters III signed with the Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League. Waters III joined the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate, in October 2021 and averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his first season with the Blue.

Waters III signed a two-way contract with the Thunder, his hometown team, in February 2022, and one year later, the team converted his deal into a multiyear standard NBA contract.

Waters III has averaged 5.3 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent from 3-point range, with 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 104 NBA games.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast