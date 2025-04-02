Steph, Jokić make unreal NBA history together in Tuesday's games

Warriors superstar Steph Curry and big-time Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić had quite the Tuesday night.

In fact, the pair had two of the NBA’s best regular-season performances of the 2020s.

Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic are the only players in the 2020s to have a game with



50+ PTS

10+ REB

8+ AST

5+ 3P



both happened tonight. pic.twitter.com/wWqog0wqYT — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2025

What a Tuesday it was.

In the Warriors’ 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum, Curry scored 52 points – on 16-for-31 shooting from the field, 12-for-20 on 3-point shots and 8-for-8 on free throws – with 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block. He finished as a game-high plus-17 and entered halftime with 32 points, eight triples, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

That's a DOZEN 3s for Steph 😱 pic.twitter.com/93TZtp8IKC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 2, 2025

It was Curry’s second 50-point game of the 2024-25 NBA season, as he scored 56 on Feb. 3 in Golden State’s 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic, and the 16th of his 16-year career (including his victorious 50 points against the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the 2023 Western Conference opening playoff round).

Jokić, meanwhile, reached the 60s.

In the Nuggets’ 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jokić posted 61 points – on 18-for-29 shooting from the field, 6-for-11 on triples and 19-for-24 from the charity stripe – with 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a pair of steals.

Jokić’s 61 points were the most any player scored in a game during the 2024-25 season and were the most scored in a triple-double in league history. It also was Jokić’s second 50-point game of the season, as he scored 56 on Dec. 7 in a 122-113 loss to the Washington Wizards, and the fourth of his 10-year career (including his unvictorious 53 points against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2023 West semifinals).

Nikola Jokic 61/11/10 in 53 minutes is absurd pic.twitter.com/2CihJwzZzm — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 2, 2025

Curry and Jokić, two future first-ballot Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers, have two of the most stacked résumés in NBA history.

Tuesday, though, will forever be remembered as the day the pair each had 50-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, eight-plus assists and five-plus triples. After all, It isn’t too often fans get to see two superstars have career games on the same night.

