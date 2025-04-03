Arenas admits watching Steph's 50-burger over son's All-American game

Warriors superstar Steph Curry’s 50-burger caught everyone’s attention on Tuesday night.

One admirer was retried three-time NBA All-Star and former Golden State guard Gilbert Arenas. He spent his evening watching his son and USC commit Alijah play in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game at Barclays Center, but admitted his mind partially was elsewhere.

“I’m here at [2025 McDonald's All-American Game] watching, everybody’s here, but (inaudible) all that,” Arenas said in a video shared to his X account. “Steph. Fifty-two. Fifty-two, eight and 10. Oh my God. Unreal. Ugh. I’m out here watching high school basketball; I know it’s the top 24, but they’re not Steph. They’re not out here being Steph – I mean, maybe combined. But 52 … congratulations, man.”

Aye Steph Curry, I stopped watching my son at McDonald's to tune in 🤷🏾‍♂️ Good shyt (50/10/8) 🔥 🗣️Lakers in 4 😂 pic.twitter.com/zCzUG7CTJj — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) April 2, 2025

Who can blame Arenas?

For the All-American game’s West squad, Alijah finished with a formidable 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field; but, sorry kid, you played on the same night as Curry.

In the Warriors’ 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum, the four-time NBA champion finished with 52 points – on 16-of-31 shooting from the field, 12 of 20 on 3-point shots and 8 of 8 on free throws – with 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block.

Arenas couldn’t help but monitor Curry’s night. He also begged Golden State’s No. 30 to throw on the Los Angeles Lakers’ purple and gold, in what would be a universe Dub Nation, among others, couldn’t fathom.

“Listen, come on to the Lake Show so I can put you [as the] all-time GOAT,” Arenas pleaded. “I’ll put you in front of [Michael] Jordan for sure. For sure. Just put that Lakers jersey on … please. But congratulations, sir. Amazing.”

Don’t fret, though; Arenas made sure his son was recognized and was up front and center in supporting him at the All-American game and on his social media accounts.

Had to Switch and get that Game Worn Arenas Arenas Mcdonalds Jersey 🗣️Going in the Studio 🔥🔥 #mcdaag https://t.co/I6xlYZTt8Q pic.twitter.com/LZJmvMLUzC — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) April 2, 2025

