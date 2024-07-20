What we learned as Warriors' undefeated Summer League continues

BOX SCORE

The Warriors on Friday night experienced something new in their Summer League experience: A close game.

After blowing through the California Classic with three decisive wins and adding four more since moving to the Las Vegas Summer League, Golden State had to dig deep to post a 90-83 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Six Warriors scored in double figures, led by two-way guard Pat Spencer’s 17 points. Kevin Knox II had 14, Daeqwon Plowden and Yuri Collins 13 each, Jackson Rowe 11, and Quinten Post 10.

Though Golden State never trailed after the opening minutes – and led by as much as 11 – the Thunder pulled into an 80-80 tie with 2:29 left before the Warriors closed it out with a 10-3 finish.

The victory closed out the 2024 NBA Summer League regular season with a 5-0 record, putting their combined Summer League record at 8-0.

Here are three takeaways from the game that sends the Warriors into the semifinals on Sunday:

First Impressions Of Post

The first look at Golden State’s only 2024 draft pick (No. 52 overall) came when Post entered with 5:49 left in the first quarter.

It took him only 37 seconds to pick up the kind of foul opponents have been moaning about for years: illegal screen. And it was obvious.

The 7-footer made up for it a couple minutes later with a quick spin move into a bank shot. Moreover, Post looked quite comfortable draining a 3-ball from the top of the key off a pick-and-pop action in the second quarter.

Post was plus-5 over 14 minutes, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two turnovers. He generally acquitted himself well. He moved well for someone shaking off the rust after being sidelined for three weeks with a lower leg injury.

The no-risk gamble on Knox

There are several reasons the Warriors took a flyer on Knox, mostly related to his length and the fact that at least one team – the New York Knicks – saw enough potential to make him the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Kevin Knox rises for the putback slam 💥 pic.twitter.com/xIfUCAqDUI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 20, 2024

Knox has spent his Summer League minutes looking like a man under the impression he is running out of chances. The 6-foot-8 forward brings consistent energy, though it’s not always effective.

In his latest Summer League audition, Knox not only produced 14 points, but snagged a game-high 10 rebounds and record two assists to finish a team-best plus-15 over 24 minutes.

Knox is not a great athlete. He’s not a great shooter. He’s not a great defender. He does, however, have enough skill and desire to maintain a professional career – though it probably won’t be with the Warriors and might not be in the NBA.

Might Be Time To pull Plowden

Though Plowden already has impressed the Warriors enough to earn a two-way contract, he’s still busting his backside as if a playoff game is at stake.

That’s scary, if only because some of Plowden’s best work comes with mid-air exploits. He banged in another tip dunk against the Thunder.

PLOWDEN THROWS IT DOWN 😤 pic.twitter.com/rETfOtKv2b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 20, 2024

Plowden played a team-high 27 minutes, scoring his 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field, including 2-of-7 beyond the arc. He added three rebounds, two assists and one block, finishing plus-5.

The Warriors have seen enough of Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, neither of whom suited up Friday night. Might be wise to sit Plowden in the semifinal game.

