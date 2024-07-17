Plowden has real chance to be Warriors' next two-way success story

Daeqwon Plowden digested my question relatively quickly, and his reply indicated he had conducted extensive research on the Warriors.

“This is a franchise where I’d fit in as a 3-and-D guy,” Plowden said 10 days ago, “essentially with my defense being kind of primary and then when those shots do find me, that's my opportunity to kind of show I can space the floor a little bit.

“I can show them that I can shoot the basketball too, so I feel like I fit right in with that type of style of play.”

This was after Plowden scored 26 points in 24 minutes in Golden State’s 105-66 thrashing of the Miami Heat in an NBA Summer League game on July 6 at Chase Center. His team-best plus-41 is not a typo.

That was Plowden’s first game as a Warrior, and the promise visible on that night has been maintained in the four games since. No one on the Summer League roster has contributed more to Golden State’s 5-0 record.

The Warriors have seen enough. They rewarded Plowden on Tuesday with a two-way contract that he appears capable of fulfilling, if not exceeding.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing has the goods to follow a Golden State trail blazed by the likes of Alfonzo McKinnie (2018), Juan Toscano-Anderson (2021) and Lester Quinones (2023), each of whom joined the franchise through a two-way deal before earning standard contracts.

Plowden’s relentless energy is reminiscent of Toscano-Anderson, but he has more bounce and is showing the ability to score in bunches. He exhibits the basketball intellect the Warriors value. In a league overrun with athletic wings, Plowden looks like a seamless fit.

Furthermore, on a Golden State team that needs athletic and gritty wings, the Philadelphia native can expect to get opportunities to play.

Though five Summer League games, Plowden is averaging 16.7 points on 53.7-percent shooting from the field, including 48.1 percent from distance.

But it’s his defense that could put him on the floor with the Warriors. He can guard multiple positions, which is a required to execute a switchable defense. His desire is evident, as is his pride. He considers his offense a bonus.

“That's a plus,” he said. “That’s something that I've kind of built into and worked my game into, being in different systems and what teams are wanting to see from me. That’s a plus.

“But I think what I really bring, is just the intangibles, the things that don't count on the stat sheet on the defensive end.”

Perseverance has brought Plowden, 25, to this point in his career. He spent five years at Bowling Green University, playing in a program-record 154 games and being the first player to produce at least 1,200 points, 800 rebounds and 100 blocks.

Despite the impressive numbers, Plowden was not selected in the 2022 NBA draft and that summer signed Exhibit 10 contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. He spent the past two years with G League affiliates of the Pelicans and then the Orlando Magic.

Summer League performances are not the real thing. They can, however, offer a glimpse into what a player can contribute. Plowden has been a standout very much worth the small risk that comes with a two-way contract.

