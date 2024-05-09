Draymond has NSFW response to Steph vs. Brunson as NBA's best PG

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson's rapid asencion has been on full display during an exceptional playoff run this season, but is it enough to unseat Steph Curry as the league's best point guard? Draymond Green certainly doesn't believe so.

During an episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors star took questions from fans, with one asking if Brunson's elite playoff performances have vaulted him to the top of the NBA's point guard heirarchy, to which Green swiftly offered a NSFW response in defense of his future Hall of Fame teammate Curry.

"F--k no. Steph Curry [is] in the NBA, are you crazy?" Green promptly replied. "What? Come on, no. That's ridiculous. Steph Curry is still in the NBA, he's still great. Come on. Stop it, what?"

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

.@Money23Green answers a mailbag question about Jalen Brunson being the best PG in the NBA… pic.twitter.com/7370ZwAmyF — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 9, 2024

Brunson is averaging an eye-popping 36.5 points per game in eight playoff appearances for the Knicks this season, including a streak of four-consecutive 40-point games in the postseason. The 27-year-old has been beyond impressive as the leader of a scrappy New York team that currently holds a 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers after dispatching the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

However guady as Brunson's numbers might be, there still is a massive gulf between his career accolades and the lengthy resume Curry has accumulated, which includes four NBA titles, two league MVP awards, nine All-NBA selections and 10 All-Star nods. The 36-year-old also won the 2024 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award this season.

What Brunson and the Knicks are doing during the 2023-24 NBA playoffs is inspiring, but don't get it twisted -- Curry still remains the gold standard at the point guard position.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast